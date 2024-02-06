GRENADA DISTILLERS LIMITED CELEBRATES GRENADA’S 50TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY WITH 50TH INDEPENDENCE LIMITED EDITION

In celebration of Grenada’s 50th Golden Jubilee independence anniversary, Grenada Distillers Limited (G.D.L), Grenada’s number One Rum! is delighted to present it’s newest expression reflective of our rich Grenadian Heritage. This bold aged spicy rum combines the unique signature elements of Grenada’s Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Bayleaf, and Pimento flavours with a symphony of recognisable exotic fruit flavours embedded with distinctive ex-Bourbon Oak barrel elements; responsible for the sparkling rich dark golden colour of the Rum.

This limited edition release, which can be considered a “collector’s item” is a timely expression of Grenada’s remarkable achievement and sovereignty as an independent nation celebrating the island’s cultural, social and economic growth over the past 50 years, and a tribute to the prowess of its people.

Our special blended fusion showcases the unique flavors of Grenada, with a diverse delightful infusion of tropical aromas and sophisticated taste profile reflecting the agricultural and traditional artisanal rum heritage handed down through the ages. The addition of cinnamon and nutmeg highlights the rich spice heritage of Grenada, known as the “Spice Isle.” The Vanilla notes add a smooth and balanced sweetness, while the aged oak barrels contribute depth and complexity to the blend.

General Manager Simon Green stated, “This launch is a tradition of GDL (Grenada Distillers Limited) to create classic unique blends to honor our Nation’s accomplishments. Our company has deep patriotic roots, therefore paying homage to Grenada’s golden jubilee is a natural reflection of our core values. Our growth and existence since 1937 underscores our dedication to commitment to excellence and presenting one of our BEST PRODUCTS yet is a fitting Tribute to our beloved Grenada.”

This isn’t the first occasion that the GDL has produced a symbolic blend as in 2010, twenty-five years ago, a similar special blend was created to honor Grenada’s silver jubilee.As Grenada celebrates its 50th independence anniversary, Clarke’s Court Rum takes pride in being part of the nation’s vibrant history and culture. With this special limited edition expression. We invite you to join us in commemorating Grenada’s sovereignty and the achievements of its people with a world-class product that reflects the spirit and flavors of our remarkable nation. Cheers to Grenada’s golden jubilee!Our company currently produces twenty-three world-class, award-winning products, including pre-cast white rums, flavoured rums, premium rums, liqueurs, methylated spirits, and hand sanitizers.

The Grenada 50th anniversary Rum will be sold in selected locations including restaurants, fine wine and spirits retail outlets throughout Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique with a suggested retail price of $300.00.

We encourage you to mark Grenada’s milestone by ensuring that you have this one of a kind Rum as part of your collection!