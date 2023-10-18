Grenada Family Fun Day for Kids with Disabilities and Their Families

The sun is shining, and the boom-boom beat of reggae and soca makes you want to dance. Potato salad, roasted corn, fruit, and a bowl of your favorite candies sit on the picnic table. The smell of the hot chicken and ribs tickles your nose and makes you hungry. Everyone is playing on the grass and laughing. You keep looking over the fence at them. You wish you could join the fun…but were not invited to the party. You have difficulty talking to people and look a little different, so people don’t know how to be your friend. Sometimes this makes you cry.

Can you imagine not getting invited to the party? No one likes being left out.

What if there was a day when kids who didn’t always get invited to parties had a party just for them?

Saturday, October 28th is the day for THAT party!

The Grenada Down Syndrome Association, Autistic Foundation of Grenada, Kingdom Workers, Tim’s Big Heart Foundation, and Le Phare Bleu are hosting a FREE Family Fun Day for kids with disabilities and their families.

Family Fun Day will be held at Le Phare Bleu Marina on Saturday, October 28th. Families can enjoy games, dance to music with a live DJ, do water activities – like a small boat ride – and a BBQ dinner. This party is ideal for kids, teenagers, young adults, siblings, and parents.

What makes this party unique?

There is a sensory-friendly area for those who want or need different sensory experiences- if they are feeling overwhelmed by noises or activity – they can have a quiet place to relax. If they want to touch, hear, and play – there are areas for that, too.

This is a safe, creative party to help persons with a wide range of cognitive abilities feel included and celebrated. Parents get to meet other parents and develop friendships and a support network.

What makes this party special?

Kids with disabilities and their families. And we need your help getting them to the party! Tell them about this event created especially for them and that we will have free transportation for families to and from the event.

Please get in touch with [email protected] so we can get how many in the family are attending and arrange free transportation.

For more information on this FREE Family Fun Day, visit our Facebook page.

Wonderful change can happen when passionate people combine forces for good. On behalf of the Grenada Down Syndrome Association, Autistic Foundation of Grenada, Kingdom Workers, Tim’s Big Heart Foundation, and Le Phare Bleu – Thank you for spreading the word about this FREE event!