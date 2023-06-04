Grenada Football Association Announces Record-Breaking Prizes and Exciting Changes for the 2023/2024 Season

St. George’s: The Grenada Football Association (GFA) held a press launch Thursday at its headquarters to announce the highly anticipated 2023/2024 season. GFA President Marlon Glean unveiled a series of exciting updates, including the largest prize pool in the association’s history and a revamped Conference league structure.

The upcoming season will see a significant increase in prize money, with the Premier League winner set to receive a record-breaking $100,000 XCD. The second and third place teams will be awarded $60,000 XCD and $40,000 XCD, respectively with fourth place taking home $20,000 XCD. All other participating teams will receive $10,000 XCD.

President Glean said the changes were necessary to, “attract more competitive football, motivate players and raise the interest in local football.”

In addition to the increased prize pool, the GFA is introducing a new Conference league structure. The Conference League will be divided into two divisions: the first division, consisting of the top eight (8) teams from the previous season (inclusive of the tenth place premier league club and the loser of the promotion/relegation playoff between the ninth place premier league club and 2nd place conference club), and the second division, which will include the lower ranked teams. This structure allows clubs to add development teams in a bid to foster growth and competitiveness within the league. As it relates to the improved prize structure, President Glean said this aspect will be decided on at the upcoming meeting of the Executive Committee. Another surprise announcement from the President was that FIFA+ (Plus) will broadcast the GFA Premier League matches live as well as share highlights.

Glean said, “We’ve been in discussions with FIFA and the contractors responsible for the broadcast to make this a reality. Soon, anywhere in the world, someone can tune into FIFA+ and watch our Premier League matches. There is also the expectation to have revenue generated from the streaming.”

Additionally, the President said football is also going back into the community. This move is aimed at getting the community involved and bringing back support for local football by allowing teams to compete in their home grounds.

The event also celebrated the achievements of the previous season’s winners. Hurricanes SC claimed the Premier League’s top prize of $50,000 XCD winning 15 of their 18 matches and ending on 47 points, followed by Paradise FCI with $30,000 XCD (45 points) and FC Camerhogne (31 points) in third place with $20,000 XCD. The remaining teams in the Premier League also received cash prizes.

In the Conference League (Big 8) playoff, Sunsetters FC secured the top prize of $6,000 XCD and promotion to the Premier League, while second place Happy Hill FC earned $4,000 XCD and promotion after beating Eagles Super Strikers in the home and away promotion/relegation playoff on a 4 -1 aggregate. St. David’s FC finished in third place, receiving $3,000 XCD.

The 2023/2024 season will kick off on June 17 at Alston George Park, featuring an exciting match between reigning champions Hurricanes SC and newly-promoted Happy Hill FC at 4pm. With these exciting changes and increased rewards, the GFA is poised for a thrilling and competitive season that will captivate football fans across Grenada.

