Grenada Football Association (GFA) Premier League resumes

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) Premier League is gearing up for an exciting weekend of soccer action as the title race intensifies with just five rounds remaining in the season. On Saturday, Mt. Rich and Sabb Spartans will battle at Plains Stadium at 4:00 PM to kick off the weekend.

One crucial matchup comes Sunday when second place Queen’s Park Rangers host St. John’s Sports. Queen’s Park is looking to keep pace near the top of the table while St. John’s is hoping to play spoiler. At 4:00 PM at Beausejour, Happy Hill FC will take on FC Camerhogne. The final Sunday match is a clash between crosstown rivals Sunsetters and third place Hurricanes SC at 4:00 PM in St. Mark.

The marquee game of the weekend features league leaders Paradise FC International facing off against Hard Rock at Victoria Park. Paradise currently sits atop the Premier League but their lead is slim with several clubs nipping at their heels.

With the season nearing its conclusion, fans can expect playoff intensity soccer and thrilling action this weekend in the GFA. The quest for the league championship is going down to the wire.