Grenada Football Association to Host Women’s Football Festival

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) will host a Women’s Football Festival at the Morne Rouge Playing Field on March 9th, 2024 as part of International Women’s Day activities. The festival aims to celebrate women in football and launch the 2024 Women’s League season.

The one-day 7v7 tournament will feature teams divided into three groups competing in 20-minute halves. The event provides an opportunity for female players of all ages and skill levels to participate.

“We are thrilled to host this festival highlighting women’s football,” said GFA Women’s Director Cazirah Thomas. “It will be an exciting day of friendly competition and community building around our shared love of the beautiful game.”

The festival serves as a prelude to the 2024 Women’s League, which the GFA will officially kick-off on March 23, 2024 to expand opportunities for women and girls to play organized football across Grenada. Teams from communities across the island are expected to participate.

“This is an important milestone in our efforts to accelerate the development of women’s football,” Thomas said. “The Women’s League will provide a platform for women to play at a high level and serve as role models for young girls.”

The March 9th Women’s Football Festival runs from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Morne Rouge Playing Field and is free for spectators. The GFA encourages everyone to come out and support women in football.