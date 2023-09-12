Grenada Football Association Unveils 21-Man Squad for 2023-2024 CNL Opener Against Suriname

St. George’s – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) has released its 21- man squad for the eagerly anticipated opening match of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) against Suriname. The showdown is set to rekindle a 17-year-old rivalry between the two nations, with the last encounter taking place in the Caribbean Cup on September 8, 2006, resulting in a 1-0 victory in favor of Suriname.

Head Coach Terry Connor is confident, believing that Team Grenada will rewrite history this time around. The squad is a blend of local talent and overseas-based players, with a total of 13 homegrown players proudly representing Grenada, comprising 62% of the squad.

The new additions to the squad bring fresh energy and international experience. Jermaine Francis, who plays for Chelmsford City FC in the UK, Jacob Bedeau, a player at English professional club Morecambe FC, and Darius Johnson, joining from FC Volendam in the Netherlands, will don the Grenadian jersey for the first time.

As the team prepares to compete in the top tier of the Concacaf Nations League, known as League A, the goal remains to maintain their hard-earned status. Grenada was drawn in Group B alongside Jamaica, Suriname, Honduras, Haiti, and Cuba.

Grenada’s upcoming CNL fixtures are as follows:

September 12, 2023: Grenada vs. Honduras (Venue: Honduras) October 12, 2023: Grenada vs. Jamaica (Venue: Home) October 15, 2023: Grenada vs. Suriname (Venue: Suriname)

Senior Men’s Head Coach, Terry Connor, has been meticulously working with the team to create a positive training environment while focusing on enhancing player fitness. The GFA is proud to introduce the dedicated staff and talented players of the Senior Men’s Team who will carry the nation’s hopes and dreams on the football field.

Player NameClubPositionRIECE CHARLES-COOKUnattachedGoalkeeperJASON BELFONParadise FCIGoalkeeperCHAD PHILLIPFC CamerhogneGoalkeeperBENJAMIN ETTIENNEQueen’s Park RangersDefenderKAYDEN HARRACKQueen’s Park Rangers UKDefenderJOSH GABRIELUnattachedDefenderMACKELL GANNESSHurricanes SCDefenderRHYIM GRIFFITHFC CamerhogneDefenderJACOB BEDEAUMorecambe FCDefenderKIMRON MARSHALLFC CamerhogneDefenderJACOB BERKELEY-AGYEPONGUnattachedMidfielderDARIUS JOHNSONFC Volendam, NetherlandsMidfielderASHLEY CHARLESWealdstone FCMidfielderTREVON WILLIAMSQueen’s Park RangersMidfielderSTEFFON ABRAHAMParadise FCIMidfielderDEON PHILLIPQueens Park RangersMidfielderSAYDREL LEWISParadise FCIForwardJOSHUA ISAACParadise FCIForwardKRISTON JULIENHurricanes SCForwardJERMAINE FRANCISChelmsford City FCForwardKHARLTON BELMARRichmond KickersForwardStaffNamePositionTerry ConnorHead CoachMarc MarshallAssistant CoachDesmond NoelGoalkeeper CoachWayne AndrewsFitness CoachMario ChristopherPhysiotherapistRenaldo ClarkeTeam DoctorFranklyn BaptisteEquipment ManagerJoel CallisteTeam Manager

The Grenada Football Association invites all football enthusiasts and fans to join us in supporting our Senior Men’s Team as they embark on this exciting journey in the 2023-2024 season.

Ticket prices: Main Stand- $30 Secondary Stand-$20 Secondary School and TAMCC students (Secondary stand)- $10 Children 12 and under free