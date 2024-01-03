Grenada Hosts World-Class Rugby Event For The Second Year

St. George, Grenada – The 2023 Grenada Rugby World 7s (GRW7s) Tournament hosted for the second time in Grenada at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium did not disappoint.

In partnership with the Grenada Tourism Authority, the longest running Club Rugby 7s tournament in the region returned to the Spice Isle from 1st to 2nd December bringing in sixteen of the world’s best Men’s and Women’s Elite 7s teams to compete for a US$20,000 total prize pool.

In addition to all the on-field action, teams from the UK, USA, Canada and the Caribbean including the newly formed local team ‘Grenada Greenz’ came out to enjoy a week of official GRW7s events showcasing Pure Grenada including a beach bonfire and cultural entertainment show and a Charity Golf Tournament which raised EC$5000 for the Grenada Cancer Society.

GRW7s General Manager Brian Stollmeyer stated this year’s ‘Pure Grenada. Pure 7s experience was once again a great success for both locals and visitors alike, emphasizing his organizing committee is already looking forward to bringing the event back to the island next year.

“This Tournament is one of rugby’s most popular international events and although it has been running for over 30 years in various locations, the support we have received from Grenada is just unprecedented. We are thoroughly committed to the Spice Isle. Not only as a world-class destination to host an enjoyable event, but also to use our global Tournament as a platform to assist with developing rugby on the island. This year, we saw Grenada play competitively internationally for the very first time after only forming their Union in 2021. This is an important milestone for the sport regionally. We also had some of our overseas teams visit local schools and introduce rugby to the students. It is our vision that we continue to bring our Tournament to Grenada to highlight the island’s unique charm as well as to help share the sport with the local community as something everyone can enjoy.”

CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach echoed these sentiments, “We are thrilled to have welcomed Grenada Rugby World 7s to our shores for a second consecutive year. Hosting an event of this caliber adds further depth to our ever-expanding sports tourism offering and we are excited to continue our partnership with this Tournament as part of our efforts to bring Grenada’s diversity into the spotlight on the world stage.

Given that rugby is relatively new here, this event also solidifies our commitment to assisting with the development of this action-packed sport in the Spice Isle to provide our community with opportunities to participate in new activities, as well as our visitors with something extra they can enjoy during their time on the island. We look forward to bringing everyone an even bigger and better Grenada Rugby World 7s in 2024 and beyond.”

GRW7s General Manager Brian Stollmeyer said support for GRW7s from businesses and individuals, both locally and abroad, is growing from strength to strength. He thanked the following 2023 GRW7s Partners for their dedication and commitment to the event:

Presenting Partner – Grenada Tourism Authority Official Beer of GRW7s – Stag Beer in conjunction with Carib Brewery (Grenada) Ltd.Official Rum of GRW7s – Westerhall RumOfficial Home of GRW7s – Umbrellas Beach BarOfficial Broadcast Partner – ViralMedia TVOfficial Car Rental Partner – Enterprise Rent-A-CarOfficial Ice Provider – Island Ice Co. Ltd.Official Special Events Partner – The Grenada Golf and Country ClubOfficial Insurance Partner – Netherlands Insurance Co. (WI) Ltd.Official Entertainment Partner – Mount CinnamonOfficial Internet Provider – FLOWOfficial Hydration Partners – Dasani and Powerade

Official 2023 GRW7s Prizes

WOMEN’S DIVISION

The GTA Winner’s Trophy US $9 000 – Rugby Quebec (Canada)

The Umbrellas Beach Bar Finalist’s Trophy US $4 000 – Atlantis (USA)

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car 3rd Place Trophy US $1 000 – Les Bleues OGs (Canada)

The Netherlands Insurance 4th Place Trophy US $1 000 – Caribbean Queens (Caribbean)

MEN’S DIVISION

The Stag Beer Winner’s Trophy US $2 500 – Atlantis (USA)

The Viral Media Finalist’s Trophy US $1 500 – The Misfits (Caribbean)

The Westerhall Rum 3rd Place Trophy US $500 – Rugby Quebec (Canada)

The Island Ice 4th Place Trophy US $500 – Barbados (Caribbean)

SPECIAL PRIZES

The Larry Mouttet Most Sociable Team Trophy – Find Rugby Now (FRN) (UK)

The Chantel MacLean Most Promising Female Player Trophy – Seneca Friend (Atlantis)

The Jamie Waters Most Promising Male Player Trophy – Alois Guaenere (Rugby Quebec)

The Nigel Slinger Most Promising Grenadian Player Trophy – Denny Fletcher