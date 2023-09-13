Grenada Houston Association Scholarship 2023-2024

St. George: Grenada Houston Association (GHA) is offering scholarships to assist Secondary and Tertiary Level students in fields related to Science, Agriculture and other Interdisciplinary Areas for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Eligibility:

Applicants MUST be:

registered as a full-time student at the institution of study.In forms three (3) – Four (4) at the Secondary level, or a TAMCC student in the specific subject areas;Secondary School students must have acceptable averages and those from Tertiary Institutions must have a GPA of 3.0Show evidence of being economically disadvantaged.Tertiary level applicants MUST have career direction related to the Agriculture Industry, Health Related Field or other interdisciplinary areas for the development of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique; and must define their career goals.

Value of Award

US$500.00 for each successful applicant for the academic year.

A Completed Application must have the following:

Applicants MUST submit a handwritten essay of 250-300 words, on his/her career goals.Completed application form to be obtained via the following link http://www.grenadahoustonassociation.org/GHA_Grenada_Scholarship_Application_2.pdfTwo letters of reference from current or former teachersCopy of transcript/certificates, or in some cases a student progress report.

Completed applications must be properly SCANNED and emailed to [email protected]NOLATER THAN THURSDAY 30TH NOVEMBER 2023.

For further information and guidance please contact the Human Resource Development Division, (Scholarship Desk) at the Ministry of Education, Youth Sports, and Culture on telephone numbers: 440-2737/8 or 417-9762.