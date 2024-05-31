Grenada Pioneers First Blue Schools Initiative Programme in the Caribbean During SIDS 4 Conference in Antigua and Barbuda

St. George’s: On the margins of the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS 4) in Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada has proudly launched the First Blue Schools Initiative Programme – a first for the Caribbean. This landmark event, held during the Ocean Literacy Side Event, underscores Grenada’s leadership in fostering sustainable ocean governance. The initiative was unveiled by the Honorable Kerryne James, Minister for Climate Resilience, The Environment and Renewable Energy, alongside esteemed global leaders and experts in ocean science and policy.

This strategic launch was attended by luminaries such as Ms. Lorna Inniss, Head of the IOCARIBE Secretariat; Mr. Xing Qu, Deputy Director General of UNESCO; and Mr. Julian Barbière, Global Coordinator of the Ocean Decade and Head of Marine Policy and Regional Coordination at IOC/UNESCO. The event also featured the distinguished presence of H.E. Tania Romualdo, Permanent Representative of Cabo Verde to the United Nations; Mr. Peni Baselala Suvienakama, Oceans Analyst and Manager at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat; Ms. Leticia Carvalho, Head of the Marine and Freshwater Branch at UNEP; and Mr. David Millar of Fugro, among others.

The programme is being piloted at the St. Rose Modern Secondary School and the St. John’s Christian Secondary School in St. John, highlighting the initiative’s significance in a constituency renowned as Grenada’s fishing capital and heavily reliant on marine resources for economic activity. Minister Kerryne James, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for St. John, emphasised the historical and cultural importance of Gouyave’s fishing heritage in shaping this initiative.

Mr. Jerry Enoe, Advisor to the Blue Economy, played a pivotal role in this programme’s technical development and implementation. His expertise has been crucial in integrating ocean literacy into Grenada’s educational framework, preparing young Grenadians to become knowledgeable stewards of their marine environment.

The launch event was also graced by the presence of Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, H.E. Ambassador Peter Thomson, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean; Mr. Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary of IOC/UNESCO; and Mr. Che A Phillip, Permanent Representative/Ambassador to the United Nations for Grenada.

This initiative highlights Grenada’s commitment to sustainable ocean management and sets a global benchmark for educational programmes in marine conservation, emphasising the critical role of oceans in sustainable development for SIDS.

About the Ministry for Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy: The Ministry is dedicated to advancing Grenada’s resilience and sustainability, promoting environmental stewardship, and integrating renewable energy solutions to ensure a prosperous future.