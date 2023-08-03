GRENADA PLACES SECOND IN OECS INVITATIONAL BOXING IN ST. LUCIA

Grenadian boxers punched their way to ten medals; two gold, six silver, and two bronze, as the Spice Isle took second place at the OECS Invitational Boxing Championships held in St Lucia over the weekend.

The hosts topped the standings with 38 points, followed by Grenada (20), Antigua and Barbuda (18), Barbados (15), Martinique (11) and Guyana (eight) points.

The event was held on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

Grenada was represented by ten (10) boxers, which included one female. They are:

Dan Charles – Lightweight NoviceVincent Samawano – Light Welterweight NoviceAllan Charles – Light Middleweight NoviceJerron Phillip – Middleweight NoviceShakim Cox – Middleweight JuniorTimothy Stephen – Middleweight EliteJafferShade-LightHeavyweightNoviceJason Mascall – Light Heavyweight EliteShevon Lewis – Super heavyweight EliteNathanielia Stafford – Light heavyweight youth female.

The team was accompanied by Coaches Sebastian Stiell and Darren Stefon John who traveled from the USA, and the other officials were Lyle Bullen, Stefan Sylvester, and Nakitha Noel as referee and judge. Noel also acted as the attaché.

The lone female boxer representing Grenada, Nathanielia Stafford won gold in the youth light heavyweight category.

Minister of State responsible for Youth, Sports, and Culture Hon. Ron Redhead, commended the boxers on their achievements. “The Spice Isle is proud of you, and we thank you for lifting the red, gold, and green flag high”.

He added, “The victory serves as a timely reminder that Grenada has the potential to perform exceedingly well in the field of boxing given the right approach and support”.

The tournament was organized and hosted by the St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA).

GRENADIAN BOXERS IN ST. LUCIA