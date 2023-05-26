GRENADA PREPARES TO HOST THREE REGIONAL AGRICULTURE MEETINGS

St. George: The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives is finalising plans to host three major regional meetings in the coming months.

The first is the Regional Coconut Training and Exhibition scheduled for June 12-15, 2023. It will attract representatives from the European Union and Mexico. The exhibition is geared at extending the Agri business sector for coconut.

On June 30, 2023, Agriculture Ministers from member countries of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States will converge in Grenada for a meeting of the OECS Council of Agriculture Ministers.

The OECS Council of Agriculture Ministers forms part of the OECS council of Ministers which is the second highest decision-making body of the Organisation after the Authority and comprises appointed Ministers of Government from each member state.

The Council takes appropriate action on matters referred to it by the OECS Authorityand also has the power to make recommendations to the Authority.

Grenada will also host the 56th Annual Meeting of the Caribbean Food Crops Society and the Joint Conference of the Caribbean Agricultural Extension Providers Network (CAEPNet) from July 10 – 14, 2023.

It will be held at the Grenada Trade Centre under the theme ‘Increasing Resiliency of the Food Systems in the Caribbean by Linking and Modernizing Agricultural Extension and Research’.

Minister of State with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, Senator Adrian Thomas says Grenada will benefit tremendously from hosting these conferences.

He is optimistic that farmers and stakeholders will be exposed to a wealth ofinformation, which can augur well for the further development of the agriculture sector.

“Given the transformative agenda of this Government coupled with our seriousness inrecognizing the role of agriculture to our food security, I have no doubt that thesemeetings will serve as a major boost not only to the Ministry of Agriculture, but also to farmers and stakeholders engaged within the sector”, Minister Thomas stated.

Facilitators from Grenada, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa, Belize, and theUnited States will present on integrated research and modern agricultural extensionservices.

The conference will include a farmers’ forum where presentations will be made onpoultry and vegetable production, fisheries, seamoss production, farmers and foodsecurity, and the future of extension services.

