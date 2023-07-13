Grenada Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sustainable development

Grenada‘s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Mr. Ché A. Phillip, and his Italian counterpart, His Excellency Mr. Maurizio Massari, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Italy to the United Nations, executed agreements that would strengthen cooperation for sustainable development.

The MoU signed on 5 July 2023, underscores international collaboration that will lead to the implementation of projects aimed at, inter alia, the development of renewable energy and the implementation of adaptation measures to combat climate change with particular attention to the reduction of the adverse effects caused by extreme weather events and the protection and conservation of marine ecosystems and territorial coastal areas.

The signing of the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development between the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) and the Government of Grenada will allow for the implementation of future projects and initiatives that focuses on mitigation and adaptation measures, in alignment with the National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The MoU takes effect on the date of signature and will remain valid for a period of five (5) years.