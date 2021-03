Grenada is moving to fully implement by mid-2021, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court’s (ECSC) e-Litigation portal, which is geared at enhancing the justice system in the Member States by providing an efficient, cost-effective, transparent, and reliable platform for submitting and processing court documents electronically. This was disclosed at a sitting…

Those were the words used early Monday morning to THE NEW TODAY by a Bailiff who went to do business in the Supreme Court Registry and was met by huge increases in the fees for doing business with the court system. The Bailiff said that he was forced to turn…