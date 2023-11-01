GRENADA TRANSFORMING ITS IDENTITY AND LEGACY AT GOLDEN JUBILEE PART TWO

Joseph K. Roberts

By J. K. Roberts ( Sound Public Policies Advocate )

Grenada experiences a relatively stable democratic reign during its first fifty (50) years of political independence, which was also typified by valid concerns and robust campaigns of various groupings in the society against the abuse of power by the Government and including against the weaknesses of the electoral system. On the nation’s forty-ninth (49th) Independence celebrations under the theme “The Journey to 50: Reflecting on the Past, Planning for the Future”, both Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Opposition Leader Keith Mitchell, have hailed the past years as having brought “significant progress” for Grenada, although the “journey has not always been an easy one” (said Dickon) / “the challenges have been many” (Keith’s) and implored Grenadians to embrace the essence of the National Anthem, as one people with “heads, hearts and hands in unity …. aspire to build and advance” continuing into the future.

The most prominent political challenge to the democratic reign came from the Marxist-Leninist New Jewel Movement (NJM) which was also hostile to the process and philosophy about the thrust for Grenada’s Independence of 07 February 1974. The contempt and condemnation for the Government and the Independence by the NJM, climaxed on 13 March 1979 with its violent overthrow of the 07 December 1976 elected Grenada United Labour Party (GULP). The NJM then governed under the auspice of its established People’s Revolutionary Government (PRG) which suspended the Independence Constitution and ruled by decrees of People’s Laws, and established close relationships with allies of the Cold War including Cuba, until its catastrophic demise with the execution of its Prime Minister on 19 October 1983 from ‘internal leadership conflict’. Further to the trauma, anxiety and losses which the people had to cope with from the massacre of 19 October, was a Shoot On Sight curfew imposed by the derivative of the PRG, the Revolutionary Military Council (RMC). The military slaughter and confinement spurred a military ‘invasion’ on 25 October 1983 led by the United States of America (USA) with Caribbean forces.

Grenada created a first in the English-speaking Caribbean to have secured a ‘successful’ Revolution and to have executed its Prime Minister, along with having to endure an unstable and uncertain scenario as typified by 19-25 October 1983. Despite the geopolitical interest or purpose or plan of the USA, with its 1983 policy to end the Cold War and communism worldwide (“Reagan Doctrine”), the military invasion was welcomed as a Rescue Mission by the civilians especially those sufferers of the PRG / RMC, and by extension as a means to restore Democracy; and thus, the gesture gained national recognition with 25 October being marked Thanksgiving Day. As has been the attitude displayed towards the Democratic Governance and Independence Constitution in March 1979, NJM-hardliners have dismissed the ‘invasion and presence’ of the USA as a political interference. General elections were again held with the first been on 03 December 1984, and the 1974 Constitution was fully reinstated on 16 August 1991 with a piecemeal approach after the Governor-General assumed Executive and legislative role from the Invasion. A drawback and criticism of the PRG was the failure to keep its promises of reinstating the Constitution or of introducing a new Constitution, and of holding general elections; those two undertakings were anticipated as necessary to measure or to prove and cement any popularity of PRG.

Two of the many parties which have emerged following the Invasion have been dominating the political arena of Grenada until now; the New National Party (NNP) regarded as “conservative” and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as “social democratic and centre-left”, and within each lie sympathizers of the NJM/PRG/RMC. Apart from the Maurice Bishop Patriotic Movement (MBPM) which contested the December 1984 elections and the National United Front (NUF) which contested the 19 February 2013 elections, there has not been any concerted effort of these sympathizers to build and grow independently and uniquely a meaningful party to pursue the philosophy and mantra, to uphold the traditions and legacies, and to accomplish any unfinished business of the PRG; but instead seem to focus on hijacking and / or riding on a mainstream party to exert influences in shaping / reshaping the political landscape of Grenada. Of great interest is the crossing or transferring from one party to the other by some leading remnants of the NJM and the proposition for Project Grenada with its establishment as a One-Party State.

The 23 June 2022 elections-manifesto of the ruling NDC bears the headline “Transforming Grenada! Let’s Move Grenada Forward”. Although not explicitly highlighted or outlined in the manifesto, a key component of the transformational agenda, as articulated and demonstrated by the 2023 National Organising Committee (NOC) for Grenada’s Golden Jubilee, is to “rewrite” Grenada’s history. With much amazement and disappointment, even by supporters of the NDC, it seems that the concerted objective towards rewriting, reviewing, refocusing or transforming Grenada’s history is to revive and rivet the ‘attitude, agenda, actions and actors’ of the NJM/PRG/RMC, and with having this realization pivoted around 19 October 1983. The stance by the Prime Minister of “no accident” for the three-dimension inaugurations of declaring 19 October a permanent Bank holiday to reflect the sad occurrence on that date, declaring 19 October as National Heroes Day to honour the leaders and contributions of the PRG, and declaring 19 October 2023 to commence the celebrations for the 50th Independence on 07 February 2024, should not be taken lightly but must be probed for soundness and read between the lines keenly.

Amidst the controversies which erupt concerning the pronouncement surrounding 19 October, are some pertinent questions as exemplified in the September/October 2023 piece by Political Scientist, Dr. Wendy Grenade, “19 October: Inappropriate date to launch 50th anniversary commemorations/celebrations”. That is; “Why would we want to begin the process of re-imagining the next 50 years on the day that represents the most gruesome historical moment since Grenada’s independence on 7 February 1974? Why would we want to continue to pour fuel on the ambers of history to rekindle pain and trauma and further polarise a divided society? Why are we not sufficiently sensitive to a bruised Grenadian psyche and the inter-generational pain that sadly still lingers since October 1983? Why would we want to begin the 50th-anniversary commemorations by showcasing the worst of our Grenadian selves?” With such concerns, the launch of the Independence celebrations was reconsidered for 31 October 2023. Similar concerns are fitting for the ‘mismatch’ identification and application of 19 October, as postulated in the internet-circulated article, “Grenada’s 19 October National Heroes Day In Serious Limbo“, which anticipates a different date for recognizing heroism and different designation for 19 October observance.

It has been unfolding that the message of the chairperson of the NOC, Dr. Wendy Crawford-Daniel, about the meaning of Independence and its 50 years status for Grenada, is centered on 19 October 1983. Dr. Crawford-Daniel asserts that Grenadians are at a point now at the 50th Independence anniversary, ready to tell their stories; ready to rewrite and define their history; ready to embrace their heritage, culture, people and lives; to define themselves as Grenadians; and to develop their own national identity free from external influence or definition, in their ”own image and likeness”. It must be telling when Crawford-Daniel also emphasized in the same forum on 19 September 2023, that the September 2023 launched textbook for the schools, “Junior History of Grenada” by Dr. Nicole Phillip-Dowe, “is the first time in the history of Grenada that we (‘Grenadians’) are telling our stories ourselves. We are writing our own narratives”. What are the lessons about ‘re-imagining and re-modelling’ Grenada for the next 50 years?

Is the NOC, and by extension Dickon’s NDC-administration, discrediting and relegating the literary works of the past about Grenada? What have been the modality and the extent by which the local authors such as Gus John and Herman Hall, as well as Paul Scoon and Beverley Steele, had “external influence” in telling the different stories about Grenada? Is the NOC acknowledging and approving that the stories offered about the Grenada’s revolution and its demise by the stakeholders such as John Ventour, Ewart Layne and Teddy Victor are bogus? Would the books to be sanctioned for teaching Grenada’s history take priority and validity over George Brizan’s “Grenada Island of Conflict”; Brizan was the main founder of the NDC? Would professional analysts be consulted in the reviewing of the past documentation about Grenada, such as Dr. Grenade who has also penned amongst contemporary commentaries, the text “The Grenada Revolution”; or, is her acumen and veracity also in question like the other stalwart contributors?

It is incumbent on NOC as part of its yearlong activities for the Golden Jubilee, to categorize and evaluate all what Grenada has achieved in the past fifty years, within the applicability and credibility of its mantra to “rewrite” Grenada’s history. In fact; the context and scope of rewriting Grenada’s history in the name of its people, need to be clarified. Are there practical innovations to influence a socio-economic framework for the prosperity of all Grenadians? What are the considerations towards the 2019 National Sustainable Development Plan 2020-2035? Most critically; is the NOC verifying and endorsing the 1979 suspension of the Independence Constitution, and particularly rejecting its Preamble which aims to establish the identity of the Grenadian-people and to demonstrate their affirmation and acceptance of the democratic principles upon which the nation has been founded? What then is the ‘standard and approach and readiness’ for Grenadians to embrace their heritage, culture, people and lives; and what were the impediments over the past years against doing so? Moreover; would Grenada be preparing to unveil an indigenous national constitution during the period of the Golden Jubilee, as the past article, “Constitutionally Reset Grenada At The 50th Independence Jubilee“, challenges? Sovereignty at stake!