GRENADA TRANSPORT COMMISSION-VACANCY NOTICE

The Grenada Transport Commission is inviting applications for the position of Chief Technical Advisor to the “Accelerating the introduction of low-emission and climate- resilient electric mobility in Grenada” project.

The project aims to support Grenada in transitioning to low-carbon electric mobility by creating the enabling conditions to encourage market entrance of “innovators” and “early adopters”, thus paving the way for a controlled, stable and comprehensive transition to low carbon electric mobility.

This is a three-year project funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and executed by the Government of Grenada, through the Grenada Transport Commission, with fund management by the Ministry of Finance.

The deadline for submission of statements of capability is Friday, 11th August 2023. Interested persons are urged to utilise the link below for more information, and to submit applications.

spn-chief-technical-advisor