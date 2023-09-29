GRENADA’S AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES PRESENTS CREDENTIALS TO PRESIDENT JOSEPH BIDEN

Grenada’s Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Tarlie Francis presented his credentials to U.S. President, Mr. Joseph R. Biden recently.

In discussion with President Biden, Ambassador Francis said, “Grenada has adopted and commenced the implementation of a robust national development programme of a transformational nature.”

Citing the long, friendly, and harmonious ties between Grenada and the United States as the platform for mutually beneficial bilateral relations, the Grenadian Ambassador expressed Grenada’s commitment and positioning as a reliable partner in strengthening regional and international cooperation, and welcomed the United States as a partner.

He also conveyed Grenada’s gratitude for past and ongoing US assistance. Ambassador Francis said, “…Both the United States and Grenada are facing critical challenges that demand collective action and a unified approach. Climate change, a global concern that transcends borders, threatens our environment, economies, and communities. Grenada, as a small island state, is acutely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, from rising sea levels to more intense hurricanes. The United States, as a leading global economy, has a pivotal role to play in mitigating these effects and advancing sustainable solutions. In this regard, Grenada welcomes your support, manifested in part, in your administration’s [U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis] PACC 2030 initiative and acknowledges the consistent instances of engagement…”

Ambassador Francis also referenced cooperation in bolstering security in our shared region. “The pledge to deepen collaboration with Grenada in countering transnational organised crime and curbing the illicit trafficking of firearms across our Caribbean waters and borders, is a testament to the strength of our partnership. This invaluable support not only enhances the safety and well-being of our citizens, but also underscores the opportunities for mutual cooperation in pursuit of peace, safety, and our vital security objectives.”

Referencing the many years of friendship and collaboration between the United States and Grenada, President Biden said the United States will continue to engage Grenada in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, climate resilience, and energy initiatives.

He said, “Standing together, the United States and Grenada can create a safer and more secure future for our nations and our people…I look forward to working with you to advance our common agenda and deepen the bonds between our countries.”

Grenada’s Ambassador to the United States was one of ten diplomats who presented their credentials to the US President.

Grenada’s Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Tarlie Francis as he presented his credentials to US President, Mr. Joseph R. Biden at the White House.