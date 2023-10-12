Grenada’s First National Heroes’ Day and October 19th Commemoration Events

St. George’s, Grenada : As we approach the solemn date of October 19th, Grenada is preparing to commemorate the lives lost during the tragic events on this fateful day in 1983. Grenadians everywhere are invited to participate in the activities planned for this day of reflection and remembrance. Now a public holiday and named National Heroes’ Day, October 19th is intended to allow for recognition of Grenadians who have over the years, significantly contributed to our legacy and history.

The day will begin with an Ecumenical Service at the National Stadium at 9:00 a.m., to which all are invited. During this service, we will as a nation, honour the memory of the victims through prayer, tributes and collective support for those who lost their loved ones.

At 1:00 p.m., church bells will toll across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, followed by one minute of collective national silence as Citizens are asked to pause and acknowledge this moment in remembrance and respect for those who are no longer with us.

Grenadians are also asked to gather in their numbers on The Carenage at 7:00 p.m. for a “Light Tribute” which will mark the final activity of the day. This symbolic gesture will include a candlelight gathering for which all are asked to walk with candles, to represent personal reflection and recognition of the lives lost. In addition, the night sky will be illuminated with 20 strobe lights, 19 of which will represent the known lives lost and one for the unknown loved ones who left us on that day.

Let us come together in remembrance as a Nation on October 19, Grenada’s first National Heroes’ Day, to honour the memory of our fellow Grenadians who will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Anyone requiring transportation can contact their Parliamentary office for assistance.