Grenada’s High Commissioner Presents Credentials to Vice-Marshall of the Diplomatic Corps

High Commissioner Racher Croney

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Court of St. James, Rachér Croney officially presented letters of introduction to the Vice-Marshall of the Diplomatic Corps, from Prime Minister Hon. Dickon Mitchell, addressed to U.K Prime Minister Hon. Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, September 26 at Lancaster House, London U.K.

High Commissioner Croney used the opportunity to discuss Grenada’s transformational agenda and key developmental priorities with Vice-Marshall Victoria Busby. She also reaffirmed Grenada’s commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom, through meaningful engagements and enhanced cooperation towards a more secure, healthy, resilient, and empowered citizenry. Vice-Marshall Busby conveyed her government’s charge to strengthen the bonds of friendship and bolster opportunities for the development of both nations.

The High Commissioner endeavours to forge strategic alliances that will help advance Grenada’s sustainable development goals, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, climate resilience, and education.

Prior to her appointment, High Commissioner Croney worked with the United States Embassy as the Political/Economic Specialist and Senior Advisor to the Chargé d’ Affaires on all political, economic, social, and security issues that impact the implementation of U.S. foreign policy in Grenada. She was also an Adjunct Faculty with the Department of State Foreign Service Institute where she taught hundreds of Foreign Service Nationals from more than 20 missions within the Western, East Asian, Pacific, and African regions.

Her Excellency Rachér Croney carved a career in diplomacy, analysing social and eco- political trends and their impact on international foreign policy. As High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Court of St. James, she hopes to advocate for interventions and policies that will benefit Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. She stated, “This appointment will not be met without its challenges, but I am committed to furthering the bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Grenada for the advancement of our shared goals and national interests. I will carry the voice and heartbeat of the Grenadian people as an envoy for growth, development, transformation, and socio- economic prosperity – and it is with a great sense of honour and humility that I look forward to serving and representing my country.”

