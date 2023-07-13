Grenadian Charity, Reach Within, receives EU-funded grant from the Caribbean Policy Development Centre to Strengthen the Voices of Vulnerable Groups

Reach Within is honoured to receive a European Union (EU)-supported grant from the Caribbean Policy Development Centre so they can now make an even greater impact in the lives of youth in Grenada. The award is aimed at improving outcomes for youth (18-24 years) who have been part of the child welfare system and are transitioning to independent living during a time of post-pandemic economic recovery.

The project will provide vital job/life skills training and engage the Grenadian business community to support youth internships for this vulnerable sector. Dr. Karen Lawson, founder of Reach Within, is excited about the potential impact on youth exiting the child welfare system. According to Dr. Lawson, “Research indicates youth leaving child welfare systems face a greater risk for low educational attainment, unemployment, homelessness, physical and mental health difficulties and involvement with the criminal justice system.”1

With thanks to this EU-CPDC funding, young people will learn the vital skills needed to succeed in young adulthood, including how to budget and save for the future. The project will culminate in a Youth Summit in March 2024 where young people can share their voices and insights with the broader civic community; strengthening dialogue around policies for young people aging out of the child welfare system.

Since inception (1991), The Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC), a registered non-profit organisation headquartered in Barbados, has been an advocate and voice for NGO communities; successfully representing the message of the average Caribbean citizen in regional and international policy spaces. A significant component of the CPDC’s work aims to build capacity in the NGO community across the Caribbean. Through support from the European Union (EU), CPDC has implemented a project entitled “Strengthening Civil Society’s Capacity to Alleviate the Impact of COVID-19 on Vulnerable Communities in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean”.

Richard Jones, Officer-in-Charge at CPDC, noted that the Project was one of several aimed at improving the needs of vulnerable communities who are still feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are pleased to be supporting Reach Within, along with other CSOs in the Eastern Caribbean, in their efforts to build just and equitable societies, and look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this important initiative.”

If you or your business are interested in making a difference and giving back to your community by providing a Youth Internship Placement, please email. [email protected]