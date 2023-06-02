Grenadian is General Manager of Toronto Carnival

Adrian Charles

By Lincoln DePradine

Ever since carnival masquerading was brought to Toronto, Grenadians have played a leading role in organizing the festivities.

The inaugural summer carnival, held in 1967 to commemorate Canada’s 100th independence anniversary, was called “Caribana’’. Among the founders of Caribana were Grenadians Dr Jean Augustine, a former Canadian Member of Parliament, and the late judge Julius Isaac.

Grenadian Adrian Charles is the current general manager of what’s now referred to as the Toronto Caribbean Carnival (TCC).

In 2006, organizing of the event moved to a City of Toronto-backed Festival Management Committee (FMC), where Grenadian Chris Alexander was chief operations officer.

Chris Alexander

Alexander resigned from FMC and now is vice-president of WIDAFEST – the Windsorr International Diaspora African Festival. The outdoor event, of African and Caribbean culture, will be hosted for the first time, from July 23 – 30, in Windsor, Ontario. It’s expected to draw thousands of visitors from nearby Detroit, Michigan.

“Windsor is a growing diverse city, and we plan to make this a popular annual event for the people of Windsor and Detroit,” said Alexander.

Charles joined other top officials of Toronto Caribbean Carnival on May 31 in a media launch of the festival, which includes the grand street parade of costumed bands scheduled for Saturday, August 5.

“The costs involved in putting on the events leading up to the grand parade, plus that massive street party, have skyrocketed post-pandemic. We continue to look for funding and partnerships because we know how important this festival is to the cultural fabric of Canada,’’ said CEO of the TCC, Mishka Crichton.

Charles announced that at the next TCC event, which is on July 11, the activities will be divided into two parts. There will be a morning session beginning at 11; and an afternoon segment, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Both are free events at Nathan Phillips Square on the compound of Toronto City Hall.

The 2022 Toronto carnival is reported to have attracted about 1.76 million attendees for the final weekend of festivities, and injected an estimated $467.6 million into Ontario’s economy.

The theme of this year’s carnival in Toronto is, “Diversity & Culture Live Here’’.

“Our job here at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival is to spread joy, to promote diversity and to highlight our community’s talents,’’ said Jennifer Hirlehey, chair of the festival organizing team.

She encouraged participation in the carnival from people of “all backgrounds, of all colour and all orientations’’.