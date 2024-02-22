Grenadian Referees Selected to Officiate in the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championships

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada – The Grenada Football Association (GFA) is proud to announce that Grenadian referees Reon Radix and Clenton Daniel have been appointed by Concacaf to officiate matches in the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championships in Guatemala.

“We are thrilled that Reon and Clenton have been given the honor of representing Grenada and the Caribbean on this prestigious international stage,” said GFA General Secretary Carl Lee. “Their selection speaks to the high regard Concacaf has for the quality of refereeing in our region.”

Radix and Daniel will officiate matches in Group C between host Guatemala, Curacao, Aruba, Saint Martin, and Barbados.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” said Radix. “Every young referee dreams of getting assignments like this. I’ve worked hard to improve my officiating skills, and now my work has paid off.”

Grenada plays in the Concacaf U20 Championships in Group F alongside Jamaica, Martinique and Bermuda.