Grenadian Student is Western Illinois University’s 2023 International Presidential Scholar

LaDitra Mason

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – Western Illinois University (WIU) has announced that LaDitra Mason of Frequente, St. George’s is the recipient of the 2023 International Presidential Scholarship.

LaDitra emerged successful, following three rounds of competition between a stellar field of candidates, who had a 3.9 or higher GPA. Western Illinois University’s International Presidential Scholarship awards the recipient full tuition and fees. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology and is expected to graduate in May 2025.

LaDitra is a 2019 graduate of the Anglican High School and a 2021 graduate of the T.A. Marryshow Community College (TAMCC). Her goal is to become a professional meteorologist. She attended WIU online this past year and has been recognized for her academic performance and interest in her chosen profession.

“I am delighted to see LaDitra emerge as the first Grenadian to earn this top scholarship at Western Illinois University,” said Associate Vice President for Global Studies Dr. Randy Glean. “We previously had winners from Barbados and Dominica.”

According to WIU President Dr. Guiyou Huang the Caribbean will be a strong focus for Western Illinois University and its coalition partners for the foreseeable future.

“We have set aside significant scholarship resources, as well as created the online to campus pathway, to help make WIU affordable for Caribbean Students,” notes president Huang. “We believe it is our privilege to host such outstanding students, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Grenada and the rest of the Caribbean.”

More than 25 Grenadians will start degrees online or in person in August 2023, joining the 120 plus, growing Caribbean student body. In excess of 60 new Caribbean students will enroll on campus in August 2023, an intake that will be the largest regional contingent in history.