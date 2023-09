The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

GRENED is pleased to invite the public to its Scholarship Award ceremony and a Book Launch on Saturday, 7th October 2023 at the Deluxe Cinema, Grenville, St. Andrew from 1:00p.m. The book is entitled “Get on board dear children of the world by Dr. Dennis G. Antoine.

A presentation on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs will also be made.