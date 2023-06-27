GRENREAL Announces Plans for the Reconstruction of the Vendors Booths at the Esplanade Mall

St. George – GRENREAL, the esteemed owners of the Esplanade Mall in St. George’s, are thrilled to announce their plans for the reconstruction of the vendors booths located at the mall entrance. This exciting redevelopment project aims to create a beautiful and modern 12-booth facility that will enhance the overall shopping experience for visitors.

The decision to reconstruct the existing booths comes after careful consideration and evaluation. The previous booths had been in place for 18 years and had unfortunately succumbed to termite infestation and structural inadequacies. Recognizing the need for improvement, GRENREAL is committed to providing the community with a vibrant, state-of-the-art facility that will meet the needs of both vendors and shoppers.

The upcoming construction of the new vendors’ facility promises numerous benefits for all stakeholders involved. The booths will be thoughtfully designed to optimize space utilization and provide a more comfortable and enjoyable environment for both vendors and customers. The modern architecture and attractive aesthetics will complement the existing charm of the Esplanade Mall, creating a cohesive and visually appealing shopping destination.

GRENREAL is pleased to report that the vendors themselves are eagerly looking forward to the new facilities. Recognizing the limitations of the previous booths, they share in the excitement for this upgrade, which will offer them enhanced opportunities to showcase their products and engage with their customers. With the construction set to be completed in a matter of weeks, the vendors are eagerly anticipating the unveiling of their new spaces.

Furthermore, GRENREAL assures the public that all necessary measures will be taken to minimize any inconveniences during the construction process. Every effort will be made to maintain a smooth flow of foot traffic and ensure the safety of all visitors to the Esplanade Mall. GRENREAL greatly appreciates the patience and support of the community during this exciting transformation.