Gros Islet, La Clery Kick Their Way Into The SLFA Island Cup Finals – St. Lucia Times

The semi finals of the SLFA Inc. Island Cup took place on Sunday 12th February at the Desruisseaux Playing Field before an appreciative crowd.

In the first game played, Gros Islet booked their way into the Finals with a comfortable 4 – 0 victory over defending champions Canaries.

The result was achieved with goals from Brandon Eugene 5th , Amaris Gilbert 42nd , Aaron Richard 68th and Troy Greenidge in the 73rd min.

La Clery also marched into the Finals, with a hard earned 2 – 0 victory over Dennery. They were gifted an early own goal by Nathan Frederick in the 2nd min of play.

Seven minutes later Rayham Cooper made it 2 – 0. Despite the match meandering back and forth no further goals were scored.

The grand Final will now feature Gros Islet up against La Clery on Sunday 19th February at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.

Prior to the Finals Canaries and Dennery will battle it out for the Third Place.

Matches also continued in the SLFA’s Inc. Zonal Boys Club competition over the weekend.

Two Under 17 matches were played on Saturday 11th February. New Generations hammered Diamond Ballers 20 – 0. They got their goals from Riquelme Lionel 5th , 24th , 36th , 39th and 55th , Baggio Edward 11th, 28th , 30th , 38th and 45th min, Deavai Edward 49th, Shervon Byran 58th , Girthie Lionel 24th Kenny Francois 64th , Jaedon Stanislaus 69th and Quan Herman 77th min.

Black Eagles and Victory Eagles played to a 2 – 2 draw. Scoring for Black Eagles were Jaden Denis 3rd and Jaden Gabriel 30th min, while Lion Samuel and Anthony Williams scored for Victory Eagles in the 37th and 89th min.

In the Women Senior competition played on Saturday 11th at the Desruisseaux Playing Field, the home team Desruisseaux, defeated Central Castries 4 – 1. Their goal scorers were Kayla Camille 39th , Meurissa Prince 68th Shamy Prince a penalty in the 78th , and Emma Clovis in the 80th min. Scoring for Central Castries was Destiny Daniel in the 49th min.

In the other game played on the night, the Under 20 defeated Vieux Fort South 4 – 0. They got their goals from Arnicka Louis in the 8th and 42nd min, Clowie William 2nd and Kirsheena Ince the 1st min.

Meanwhile, new champions were crowned in the Veterans In Sports Inc. Veterans Plate Championship on Saturday 11th February at the Dennery Playing Field.

In the epic Final Marchand Veterans pulled out all the stops to defeat Anse La Raye Veterans. Indeed the match lived up to all expectations and congratulations to Marchand Veterans on a wonderful victory.

Marchand Veterans got their goals from Lincoln Phillip in the 33rd and 55th min, and D. Simon in the 41st and 66th min.

The Third Place Playoff was an exciting and intriguing one which had to be decided by thedreaded penalty Shoot Out. At the end of regulation time the score was 2 – 2. Scoring for Vieux Fort North were Nicky Octave and Delman Isidore in the 14th and 31st min, while Agustus Alcee scored for Congorians in the 22nd and 38th min.

However, in the ensuing penalty Shoot Out Congorians emerged victorious over Vieux FortNorth.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc./ SLT

