Gucci Mane Says Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Worth Half A Billion Dollars

Gucci Mane is celebrating his wife to the fullest in his new music video, “Mr. Davis.”

Gucci Mane has dropped a little clue about him and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir‘s family plans as he discloses that the two are ready for baby number 2. The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed a baby boy named Ice Davis in 2020. While Ka’oir has been open about wanting another baby with her husband, the rapper has not said anything until now.

In a song celebrating his wife named “Mrs. Davis,” Gucci Mane sings his wife’s praises and talks about his marriage to the entrepreneur and businesswoman.

It’s not the first time Gucci Mane has sung about his wife, as he previously let his fans know how Ka’oir held him down while he was in jail and how she flipped every dollar he gave her, giving him back a small fortune. One verse of the song talks about how much he loves his wife and how he celebrates her by granting her heart’s desire.

“Happy Wife, Happy Life / I Took My Own Advice / I Think About My Wife / And All That She Had To Sacrifice (Yeah!) / Real Humble Beginnings, Now Our Life Different / My B*tch Worth A Half Billi’ / Yeah! My wife Different (Oh! Damn),” Gucci Mane raps.

The Atlanta rapper also spoke about his sexual attraction to his wife and noted that they were going for baby No. 2.

“Turned The House Into A Home / Or Should I Say A Mansion (True) / Now We Working On Our Second One / ‘Cause Ain’t No Second Chances (True),” Gucci raps over a trippy beat.

“Let’s Have Another Baby (Baby) / I Just Need Somebody To Play With (Ice),” he raps elsewhere in the song.

Gucci Mane also addressed critics who called him a bad father for not being there or taking care of all of his children.

Keyshia Ka’oir, in December 2021, had shared several photos when she was nine months pregnant with Ice. In a comment, she asked the rapper for another baby, signaling that there were desires to expand their family.

“Ayeahhhhh @laflare1017 I need me anotha one,” she captioned the pregnant photos.

Both Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane have children from other unions before their marriage.