Gun, ammo seized as cops arrest 18 people in raids

A revolver which was seized by police in Barrackpore on December 16. – Photo courtesy TTPS

Eighteen people were arrested in multiple police raids on Friday and police seized a revolver, four rounds of ammunition, 388 grammes of narcotics and a recovered a stolen vehicle.

A release of the police said operations took place in the Southern, Eastern and Northern Divisions.

Officers of the San Fernando Division task force searched houses in San Fernando, Princes Town and Barrackpore. At GP Road, Barrackpore, officers found a silver wooden-handle revolver in a bushy area under a sheet of galvanise.

In the Eastern Division, officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID), task force, process staff and canine unit seized four 12-gauge cartridges, 384 grammes of marijuana and four grammes of cocaine and arrested a 22-year-old man of Mafeking Village, Mayaro. Officers also arrested five other men from Mayaro, ages 35, 36, 42, 47 and 67, all of whom had outstanding warrants for various offences.

Officers of the Sangre Grande Police Station arrested 11 men, aged between 27-59, on outstanding warrants.

While officers of the Northern Division searched several apartments at Maloney Gardens. They seized Nissan Almera which was reported to be stolen from San Juan on December 16 and arrested a 17-year-old teenager for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing into all matters.

