Gunna, Future & Young Thug Showcase Their Drip In “Pushin P” Video

Gunna, Future, and Young Thug drops “Pushin P” video.

When you already have some of the best things that money can buy what else to do that to buy more of those things. This is the idea behind the video for one of the hottest tracks off Gunna‘s new album. The video for “Pushin P,” which features Future and Young Thug, dropped mere hours ago and already generated over 250,000 views on YouTube.

The video is all about the high life that rappers live both at home and on the road. Girls, bling, friends, alcohol, and partying are all a part of Pushing P to the fullest. Future’s enormous walk-in closet, which seems to span the size of several rooms, is no doubt a future goal for many. What exactly does the P stand for? This can be just about anything that is positive. Porsches, private suites, or stacks of dead presidents are all goals.

Future kicks off the track with “Pointers in the Patek and my piece, I’m pushin’ P. Copped new hammers for my P, we don’t want no peace. Got a spot across the spot, just for Ps. Dropped the dot and then we plot, exotic Ps. She not a lesbian, for P, she turn Pesbian (Pushin’ P, I’m pushin’ P). Off capital P, I rock these Presidents, count presidents (Pushin’ P). Portuguese on her knees, my bandana P. She let me squeeze, then she leav? ’cause she keeps the P. Privat? suite, private seat, bitch, I’m pushin’ P. Purple pint, pu**y pink, bitch, I’m pushin’ P”.

Gunna is kept busy counting wads of cash as he joins in with, “I’m a peel you out yo’ whole endorsement (Yeah, pushin’ P). She ain’t veneer for me, she simply porcelains (I never) I never saw opps. Now we finally tusslin’ (I never) She ready to get in the streets for me, no question (Of course, skrrt). Too rich to text, I let my shawty forward it (Yeah) Take the P out the alphabets, nigga, try to sort it.”

Music lovers fully endorse the philosophy with one fan posting, “New motto for the whole year. We pushing P. Future has been absolutely in his bag recently. Man has been in his prime for years now.” Another commented, “Gunna makes nothing but hits. You can always just vibe to the goats. Pushing P perpetually, overstand? This shit is the soundtrack to life right now.”