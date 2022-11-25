Guns, 120 rounds of ammo seized as cops raid hideout of most wanted Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police have intensified their search for Nesta Morrison, the man who now heads the country’s most wanted list, after they raided a place believed to be one of his hideouts in St Thomas on Thursday.

Three firearms and over 120 rounds of assorted ammunition were seized at an old shack located in the 11 Miles area of the parish where Morrison was reportedly staying.

Guns seized during the police raid

Several items including cellular phones, counterfeit US currency, bank cards, and food items were found in the hideout.

The police described Morrison, as the leader of the Tankwell gang, and said he is considered to be armed and dangerous and has been linked to multiple incidents of major crime, including murder, shooting, and arson.

A JCF release said he is also wanted for shooting at a police team some time ago.

Shack where most wanted man was hiding

Morrison, who the police said has been listed as wanted several times before, is being urged to turn himself into the security forces immediately.

Additionally, the security forces are warning that anyone who may be associated with Morrison and may be harbouring him at their residences, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law once found to be involved in such illegal activities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nesta Morrison is being asked to contact JAGTF at 876-224-4483, Crime Stop at 311, NIB Tip Line at 811, or the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888.

NewsAmericasNow.com