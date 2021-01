With month-end fast approaching, the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) has mounted a campaign of “sensitisation and public awareness” with respect to its stand-off with the Keith Mitchell-led New National Party (NNP) government to the 4% salary increase to take effect on the last working day of this week. The…

The leaders of the Public Workers Union (PWU) and the Technical & Allied Workers Union (TAWU) will be meeting with their Executive members this week to discuss the 4% salary increase for members which government indicated that it is in no position to pay by the end of January as…