Those were the words used by newly elected President of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), Jude Bartholomew minutes after he walked out of the St. David’s Police Station Saturday night after he was interrogated in what is believed to be a criminal investigation being carried out against him by…

The friction between two warring factions within the Grenada Olympic Committee (GOC) appears to be widening. One side is led by the ageing Royston LaHee who has been at the helm of the body for the past 38 years and the other is spearheaded by former secondary school teacher, Ralph…