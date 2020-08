Following is the statement issued by the President of the Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), Marvin Andall on the controversial Coronavirus Bill that has angered Grenadians who took protest action in an effort to call for its total withdrawal by the Keith Mitchell-led government: The Grenada Union of Teachers is…

The future direction of the Grenada Co-operative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) could be determined on Tuesday when a new Chairman for the commodity body has to be selected as there could be a possible attempt by the Keith Mitchell-led government to keep out Leo Cato from being returned as Chairman of…