GUT URGES CAUTION

Despite the willingness of the Grenada Union of Teachers which is inclusive of teachers and principals to educate the nation’s children, President Jude Bartholomew says they are concerned with the current Covid-19 situation.

The active cases tally have surpassed the one thousand mark on Wednesday and the GUT President on Tuesday had called for the ministry of education to tread cautiously following the pronouncement that school will reopen fully from next Monday.

[embedded content]

