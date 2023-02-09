Guy Joseph Criticises Government Over The State Of Roads In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Former Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph has criticised the government over the state of Saint Lucia’s roads, which he told reporters Thursday is the worst he can remember.

” We have a former Prime Minister who is Minister of Infrastructure, and we have a present Prime Minister who was a former Minister of Infrastructure and the roads are the worst I can remember them being in the history of Saint Lucia,” Joseph told a news conference.

“I may not remember how the roads were in the seventies and back then. Not all the roads were up to the standard that they are,” the former Castries South East MP said.

He observed two former Prime Ministers, Dr. Kenny Anthony and Stephenson Kink, and the current PM, Philip J. Pierre, are in the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration.

“They cannot put their heads together and find a solution to the problems of this country?” Joseph said.

He declared that United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet remains the best possible leader for the party and Saint Lucia.

And Joseph announced that Chastanet had his full support.

“His track record of performance is testimony to what I am saying,” he told reporters.

Joseph was among the casualties when the electorate voted Chastanet’s administration out of office in the general elections of July 26, 2021.

“I was happy when the people elected me, and I was happy when they said, ‘Go and find something else to do,’” he recalled.

In addition, Joseph stated that the people and not politicians decide on individuals to become election candidates.

“My plan is to work with the United Workers Party to give my full support to the present political leade,” Joseph disclosed.

