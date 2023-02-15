Guyana donates US$100,000 in aid to Türkiye, Syria following earthquake

Black Immigrant Daily News

An aerial view shows the rubble of collapsed and semi-collapsed buildings in the Syrian rebel-held town of Jindayris on February 15, 2023, following the February 6 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. – The 7.8-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 40,000 people and devastated swathes of Syria and neighbouring Turkey [Omar HAJ Kadour/AFP]

Following the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck Türkiye and neighbouring Syria on February 6, 2023, resulting in thousands of fatalities, injuries to civilians and destruction to infrastructure, HE President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali immediately wrote to the Presidents of both countries, conveying solidarity and support on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana.

The Government of Guyana has since taken a decision to contribute the sum of USD50,000 to Türkiye and USD50,000 to Syria to aid the relief efforts underway. The contributions will be channeled through the United Nations.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday issued an appeal for humanitarian funding to bring urgent relief to approximately five million Syrians.

The Secretary-General announced that $397 million is needed to address humanitarian concerns over the next three months, up to May 2023, in priority areas such as shelter, healthcare, food and protection.

The Secretary-General is expected to shortly make a similar appeal for Türkiye.

