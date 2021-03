Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Fri. March 26, 2021: A Guyanese journalist has become the latest victim of COVID-10 in the South American CARICOM nation. Namela Baynes-Henry died of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 25, 2021, just over two weeks after being hospitalized with the virus. Local media reported that the 63-year-old passed away in the Intensive […]

NewsAmericasNow.com