While getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is not mandatory in Grenada, the Ministry of Health has cited a need for all bus drivers and conductors, as well as frontline hospitality workers, and persons employed at facilities used as COVID-19 quarantine areas, to be inoculated to minimise risk of catching the deadly…

Those were the words used by Rachael Roberts to describe her loss of the Presidency of the Public Workers Union (PWU) to Brian Grimes in elections held Tuesday among the island’s public sector employees. Roberts was biblical over the defeat as she said it was the will of the Lord…