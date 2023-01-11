Health Ministry: 8 more covid19-related deaths

Black Immigrant Daily News

Image courtesy CDC

Eight people have died from covid19 between last week January 2 and Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the virus to 4,297.

The Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Tuesday said the deceased were four elderly males and four elderly females, all with multiple co-morbidities. It said the seven-day rolling average of new deaths stands at one.

The ministry reported that 406 people have tested positive.

These new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the County Medical Officers of Health. The seven-day rolling average of new cases (between January 2- 9) is 58.

The total number of cases now stands at 186,685 (from March 12, 2020, to Tuesday.

A total of 47 patients were hospitalised, with 159 in home self-isolation.

Seventeen patients are at the Couva Hospital and Multi Training Facility, with three in the intensive care unit and one in the high dependency unit. A total of 18 are at Caura Hospital, eight at Arima General Hospital and four at the Scarborough Regional Hospital (Fort).

There are no patients in step-down/transition facilities.

To date, 718,230 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 51.3 per cent of the population.

