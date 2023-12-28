Healthy Nutrition for Children

By: Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

Eating an adequate number of fruits and vegetables and having a balanced healthy diet is essential for healthy growth and development of children.

Children between ages two to five years have high energy and nutrient needs because of their continuous growth and development. Having a poor nutrition intake and eating unhealthy foods during this stage of development can lead to several health conditions including iron deficiency and other forms of anaemia, chronic disease, tooth decay and failure to Thrive.

Children tend to be picky eaters which may result in difficulty getting them to eat certain foods, however parents and caretakers should ensure that the foods prepared for their young children especially those in pre-school are nutritionally adequate and should be based on a wide variety of foods from the six food groups. This will provide sufficient energy and nutrients required for good health and physical and mental development.

Children ages two to five should have a diet which includes the consumption of staple foods, peas, beans and nuts, fish, lean meat, poultry, and dairy products, fruits, dark green leafy and yellow vegetables. Consuming these foods regularly would help their bodies to achieve adequate amounts of energy and nutrients, especially iron and calcium which are required for healthy growth and development. Parents and Caretakers should implement a strategic meal plan which would allow for the meal to be balanced; providing sufficient energy and nutrients required for growth without causing unwanted weight gain.

Most children spend the majority of the day in preschool or at day care centers therefore Parents should investigate the type and quality of foods and how the foods are prepared for their children at these facilities. Foods prepared for children should not only be nutrient rich but should be safely prepared and appealing. Healthy food choices, good eating habits and daily physical activity promote healthy growth and development and can prevent chronic lifestyle diseases such as childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer later on in life.

Young children have small stomachs and variable appetites which prevents them from consuming large amounts of food at any one time. Some young children have different eating patterns throughout the day and may consume very little at one meal and more at another meal or exhibit poor eating patterns for a period of time due to sickness or mood changes. Children should be given three main meals with snacks in between to fulfill their nutrient and energy requirements. They should be given a morning meal, a mid-morning snack, lunch than a mid-afternoon snack, then dinner and even a bedtime snack if necessary, depending on how they ate during the day. Examples of appropriate snacks include: half of a fruit or 2-3 plain biscuits and water.

The taste, smell and appearance of food are important factors which influence how attractive the food is to children. The way the food is prepared also affects its appearance which in turn influences the amount of food the child will consume. Social influences also play a part in a child’s food preferences. The eating habits of Children can be significantly improved by eating with other children at school or in other group settings because of the influence of their peers. They usually stay longer around the table, talk more and will try a wider variety of foods. Also once at school, children are hungrier at mealtimes because of the reduced opportunity to eat between meals and the increased demand of energy from different activities. Children also imitate habits such as overeating at mealtimes, rapid eating and unhealthy snacking.

Young children do not eat well if they are tired. They should be allowed to rest a little before meal time to allow them to enjoy their meal. They should also be comfortable while eating. Children do not like foods that are too spicy. Children should also be educated about which foods are nutritious so that they can take part in the planning of menus. Children should be allowed to prepare some foods for themselves to boost interest in different types of foods, they can make a drink, butter a bread or peel a fruit such as a ripe banana with parental supervision. Foods should be served in ways that the child can easily handle their hands or utensils. Food should be served lukewarm. Children should be given fruit juices rather than fruit drinks.