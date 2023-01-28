Black Immigrant Daily News

UPDATE:Child’s Grandparent showed up and claimed him. Thanks

HELP US FIND THIS CHILD’S PARENTS

The parents or guardian of this 5yr old boy are asked to contact the police immediately.

He was found wondering near the Cassada Gardens race track around 3:40pm on Saturday and was taken to the Police Headquarters on American Road.

He is answering to the name Macarius Horsford.

Anyone who knows this child or parents can contact the police at 462-0125.

