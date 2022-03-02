Here’s how President Biden wants to fight inflation

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Rising prices on everything from food to gasoline are hurting Americans. Now the White House has unveiled a plan to fight inflation, President Joe Biden said during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“Too many families are struggling to keep up with their bills,” Biden said, noting that soaring costs are keeping workers from reaping the benefits of the strong labor market and rising wages. “I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control.”

Inflation in America is higher than it has been at any point in nearly 40 years. Two of the most-watched inflation indicators — the Labor Department’s consumer price index and the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditure price index — hit their highest level since 1982 in the year ended January.

To get inflation under control, the President called on companies to lower their costs and not their wages. He asked the car and tech industries to bring their supply chains back home and make both vehicles and semiconductors on US soil.

“Instead of relying on foreign supply chains, let’s make it in America,” he said.

Read More