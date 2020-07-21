Here’s What The Windies Skipper Had to Say As Team Loses Second Test

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

"We've got to understand scenarios better."

That was the post-game wrap-up from West Indies skipper Jason Holder as his team fought hard but failed to win the second test against England Monday.

“Many of our batters got caught on the crease, on a surface like this you need to commit forward or back,” Holder told Sky Sports after the defeat. “We’ve got to understand scenarios better. We fought through decent periods in the game but maybe need a little bit more grit, determination to get through challenging spells. It’s just about getting through those tough spells.”

The result means the three-match series is tied 1-1 after West Indies won the first Test last week by four wickets.

Knocks of half-centuries from Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood could not save the West Indies after they lost their last five wickets for 61 runs in a 113-run defeat to England on the final day of the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday.

Set 312 for victory, West Indies were bowled out for 198 in their second innings in the final session.

They were on 137-5 at tea and even though Skipper Holder tried to rally in the closing stages, the West Indies innings came to an end to 14.5 overs remaining.

Stuart Broad led the England bowling with 3-42 while fast bowling all-rounders Ben Stokes (2-30) and Chris Woakes (2-34), along with off-spinner Dom Bess (2-59) all finished with two wickets each.

Emirates Old Trafford will host the final Test starting Friday.



