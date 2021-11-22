HEROES APPRECIATION BREAKFAST

It was on September 27th that Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell during a series of meetings assured healthcare providers that they will be duly recognized and rewarded for their role in fighting the covid-19 pandemic.
at least part of that promise was fulfilled on Friday when a special breakfast was prepared for workers in the health sector at the general hospital as a means of saying thank you for their sacrifice to the country.
[embedded content]
APPRECIATION COVID-19 PANDEMIC HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell