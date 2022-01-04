HILARY SCHOOL TERM 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
HILARY SCHOOL TERM 2022
The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

The ministry of education officially opened the new school term with an hour of prayer on Monday allowing only face-to-face learning for students in exit grades only while the others engage in online teaching and learning

However, while trying to make the best of the situation brought on by Covid 19 minister for education Emmaline Pierre is concerned the continued closure of schools will affect students negatively.

See also

Facebook Comments

AFFECT STUDENTS EDUCATION MINISTER EMMERLIN PIERRE HILARY TERM NEGATIVELY school SITUATION BROUGHT ON BY COVID