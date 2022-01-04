HILARY SCHOOL TERM 2022

The ministry of education officially opened the new school term with an hour of prayer on Monday allowing only face-to-face learning for students in exit grades only while the others engage in online teaching and learning
However, while trying to make the best of the situation brought on by Covid 19 minister for education Emmaline Pierre is concerned the continued closure of schools will affect students negatively.
