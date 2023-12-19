His Majesty, The King Holds Private Audience with High Commissioner Rachér Croney

Rachér Croney, Grenada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom attended an audience with His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace on December 13. High Commissioner Croney brought greetings on behalf of the Prime Minister and Government of Grenada, and thanked His Majesty for the warm welcome to the Court of St. James’s.

On that day, Her Excellency also met with the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. As a strong advocate for Small Island Developing States and the Caribbean, this engagement afforded the High Commissioner and Speaker the opportunity to discuss some of the global issues affecting our region, and the need for greater cooperation.

The High Commissioner noted that while Grenada is working towards building a greener and more sustainable economy, it takes a collaborative approach.

Discussions were also held surrounding Grenada’s upcoming 50th anniversary of Independence and the recurrent celebrations to mark this golden jubilee.

High Commissioner Rachér Croney assumed duties in London on September 20, and presented her letters of introduction to the Vice-Marshall of the Diplomatic Corps on September 26, 2023.