HISTORIC DAY FOR THE STEELBAND MOVEMENT IN GRENADA

St. George’s, Grenada: A Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the Steelband Movement in Grenada was signed on Thursday 16th November between the Ministry with responsibility for Culture and the Grenada Steelband Association.

Minister with Responsibility for Culture, Hon. Ron Redhead, said the document will help to lead the development of pan throughout the State of Grenada which is one of Government’s committed focus areas. The Minister commended the Ministry and the Grenada Steelband Association for their hard work in reaching this significant juncture.

Minister Redhead reiterated that the document signed on Thursday is a living document that can be referred to, to ensure the strategic goals for the development of pan in Grenada are achieved.

President of the Steelband Association, Victor Ashby described the signing as historic and a “red Letter” moment as the signing comes within three months of pan being named as a “World Instrument”. Mr. Ashby said the Association is grateful and ready to execute the Memorandum of Understanding which contains four major deliverables which are expected to be implemented by November 2025.

These are:

The establishment of a secretariat (administrative and management home) for the associationPreserve, consolidate and develop all bands registered with the Grenada Steelband Association for their continued progression on quality of performance and extension of membershipTo deliver at least one structured and functional performing band in each parish including Carriacou and Petite Martinique.To create harmony through the partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the Grenada Steelband Association that would establish intergenerational connections to improve leadership and further development of steelpan in Grenada.

The document also includes training, promotion and educational opportunities for all involved in pan at all levels.

Acting Chief Cultural Officer, Adrian Mitchell, said this is long overdue and he is delighted to have reached this juncture. He thanked the Minister and President of the Steelband Association for the passion to push the process through to make it a reality.