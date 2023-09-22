History Created as Grenada Wins its First Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup Match

St.George’s – In an unforgettable display of talent and determination, Grenada’s Senior Women’s National team achieved an unprecedented victory, defeating the Bahamas 6-1 in their opening Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup match on Wednesday 20th September.

The match, which unfolded at an electrifying pace, saw Grenada’s Nia Fleming-Thompson kick off the scoring in the 12th minute, setting the tone for the team’s victory. Grenada’s captain Roneisha Frank doubled the lead, putting Grenada up 2-0 in the 36th minute.

Fleming-Thompson completed a brace in the 74th minute while Malia Ramdhanny added another in the 79th minute. Ronniellia Bubb followed quickly in the 83rd minute and Abigail Williams sealed the victory with an impressive strike in the 90+2 minute.

This historic win marked not only a momentous achievement for Grenada’s women’s football but also the first-ever Gold Cup win for both the men’s and women’s teams. The team’s remarkable journey has ignited pride and excitement among fans and supporters as evidenced by the outpouring of congratulations on social media.

Coach Jake Rennie was elated with the resounding victory saying, “I have never doubted that our talented players could stand tall on the international stage. We have worked hard as unit in the last few months and I am impressed with how far the team has come and we are just getting started.”

Following the victory goal scorer Nia Fleming Thompson said, “ It’s an honour for me to represent Grenada and get my first two goals. I encourage all the fans to come out to support the team on Sunday.”

Team Captain Roneisha Frank added, “We did a really good job, we played hard, stayed focused, the team was motivated to win. I wish to thank all the fans for their support.”

Malia Ramdhanny who made her debut at the U17 level for Grenada said, “It’s great to be back home and playing with my people. It was also a pleasure to secure a goal tonight. I hope to see all our fans coming out on Sunday.”

The Grenada Senior Women’s National team will continue their quest for Gold Cup qualification as they face the Bahamas once again, this time on home turf. The upcoming match will take place on Sunday, September 24 at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:00 PM.

Ticket prices are set at $20 for adults and $10 for children, ensuring that this moment can be shared with fans of all ages.