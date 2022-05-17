How to help Afghanistan’s hunger crisis

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hunger and food insecurity have reached catastrophic levels in Afghanistan. The World Food Program reports that almost 20 million people – about half the country’s population – are in desperate need of food. Drought conditions, the pandemic and the shut off of foreign aid after the Taliban took control have thrown the country into dire straits. The war in Ukraine is straining global food relief and raising prices. And international aid workers warn that millions of Afghans are facing starvation with at least a million children in danger of dying.

