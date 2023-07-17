Huggins Foodland Health Fair – July 20th, 2023

Huggins Foodland is excited to announce that it will be hosting a Health Fair on Thursday, July 20th, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will be held at Foodland Market Square location and we would be delighted if you could join us.

The Health Fair will feature a variety of activities and exhibits aimed at promoting healthy living. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in health screenings, nutrition workshops and much more. We will also have local health and wellness experts on hand to provide valuable insights and answer any questions.