Huggins – Foodland will host a Health Fair on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event will be held at Foodland Kirani James Blvd. location. The Health Fair will feature various activities and exhibits to promote healthy living. Attendees will be able to participate in health screenings, nutrition workshops, and much more. Also, local health and wellness experts will be on hand to provide valuable insights and answer any questions.